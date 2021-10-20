PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Up 32.5% in September

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PTXKY opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.

