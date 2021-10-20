Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.85 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 467.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 213,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

