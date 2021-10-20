The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 32.9% in September

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SWGAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

