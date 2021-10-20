TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,200 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 404,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.18.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,052. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

