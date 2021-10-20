State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Piper Sandler

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.85.

State Street stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. State Street has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

