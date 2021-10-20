State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Piper Sandler

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.85.
State Street stock opened at $97.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.12. State Street has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $98.00.
In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in State Street by 28.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 23.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
