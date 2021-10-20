NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,700 ($113.67) to GBX 8,800 ($114.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NEXT to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,128.57 ($106.20).

LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,006 ($104.60) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,957.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,977.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 5,534 ($72.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84).

In other news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,838 ($102.40) per share, with a total value of £63,095.90 ($82,435.20).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

