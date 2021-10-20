Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

INF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 625 ($8.17).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 536.40 ($7.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. Informa has a one year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 545.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 540.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.