Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target to GBX 680

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

PTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.32).

Shares of PTEC opened at GBX 676.50 ($8.84) on Tuesday. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 327.65 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 683.50 ($8.93). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 426.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

