Socket Mobile (SCKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of SCKT stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

In other Socket Mobile news, CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $168,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

