NETGEAR (NTGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect NETGEAR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NTGR stock opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,457 shares of company stock worth $2,634,392 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NETGEAR stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 187.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.