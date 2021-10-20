Comparing Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rover Group and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Rover Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.17%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $165.65, indicating a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Rover Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Match Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rover Group and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rover Group N/A N/A N/A Match Group 22.06% -59.21% 17.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rover Group and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $2.39 billion 18.60 $128.56 million $2.00 80.35

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Summary

Match Group beats Rover Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

