EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce sales of $267.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.10 million and the lowest is $250.00 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NPO opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

