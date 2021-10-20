$6.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $6.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.35 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $23.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.27 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $26.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

