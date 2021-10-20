Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,751.88 ($49.02).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,621 ($47.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,538.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,426.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.43 billion and a PE ratio of 31.80. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders purchased a total of 25,701 shares of company stock worth $90,610,366 over the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

