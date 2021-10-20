Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSP. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 534.50 ($6.98).

LON:CSP opened at GBX 474.60 ($6.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -280.12. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 319.80 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 525.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 515.45.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

