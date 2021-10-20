BP (LON:BP) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut BP to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 380.10 ($4.97).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 361.95 ($4.73) on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a market cap of £72.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 316.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 310.40.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 105 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 355 shares of company stock valued at $112,150.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

