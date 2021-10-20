Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The company has a market cap of £5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 262.18. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

