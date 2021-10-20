Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 630 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 593.60 ($7.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 617.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 606.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.