Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target Increased to GBX 630 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.
LON AUTO opened at GBX 593.60 ($7.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 617.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 606.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 665.40 ($8.69).
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
