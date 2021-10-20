British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,600.50 ($33.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,655.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,729.96. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £59.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

