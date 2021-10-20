British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).
BATS stock opened at GBX 2,600.50 ($33.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,655.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,729.96. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £59.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
