Reviewing Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD)

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and Cloudward (OTCMKTS:CDWD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Cloudward’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $260.35 million 16.84 -$16.93 million $0.01 3,328.00 Cloudward N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cloudward has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Duck Creek Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Cloudward shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and Cloudward, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 Cloudward 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $50.22, indicating a potential upside of 50.91%.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Cloudward’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies -6.50% N/A N/A Cloudward N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Duck Creek Technologies has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudward has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Cloudward Company Profile

Cloudward, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud snippets, a piece of JavaScript code for websites. The company was founded by Daniel J. A. Kolke in May 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Valley, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.