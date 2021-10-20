Comparing Gecina (GECFF) and Its Peers

Gecina (OTCMKTS: GECFF) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gecina to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Gecina alerts:

46.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gecina and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.54 million $176.86 million 58.28 Gecina Competitors $1.25 billion $58.66 million -25.81

Gecina’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gecina. Gecina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gecina and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 5 0 2.44 Gecina Competitors 302 948 1155 31 2.38

Gecina currently has a consensus target price of $158.34, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Gecina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gecina is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Gecina Competitors -3.11% 13.51% 2.91%

Risk and Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina’s peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gecina beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.