Financial Analysis: Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) versus Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OTLC) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oncotelic Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncotelic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 740.34%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Oncotelic Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Oncotelic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncotelic Therapeutics N/A -97.61% -49.71% Trevi Therapeutics N/A -134.45% -75.81%

Risk and Volatility

Oncotelic Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oncotelic Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncotelic Therapeutics $1.74 million 26.69 -$9.97 million N/A N/A Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.81) -0.66

Oncotelic Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics.

Summary

Oncotelic Therapeutics beats Trevi Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncotelic Therapeutics

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing anti-vascular therapeutics for patients with cancer and sight-threatening eye diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: PointR, Mateon/Oxigene and Oncotelic. The PointR segment develops vision grid/cluster computing/AI to support drug development. The Mateon/Oxigene segment develops Vascular Disrupting Agent (CA4P and Oxi4503). The Oncotelic segment develops OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta- for the treatment of cancers. Oncotelic Therapeutics was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good in March 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

