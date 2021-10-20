Reviewing NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for NETSTREIT and Monmouth Real Estate Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 0 8 0 3.00 Monmouth Real Estate Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus price target of $26.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.71%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus price target of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 1.27% 0.10% 0.08% Monmouth Real Estate Investment 54.23% 16.85% 4.75%

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NETSTREIT pays out 115.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monmouth Real Estate Investment pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Monmouth Real Estate Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NETSTREIT and Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $33.73 million 28.42 $730,000.00 $0.69 35.10 Monmouth Real Estate Investment $167.82 million 11.19 -$22.14 million $0.78 24.50

NETSTREIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Monmouth Real Estate Investment. Monmouth Real Estate Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monmouth Real Estate Investment beats NETSTREIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

