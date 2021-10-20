Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPK. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,554.50 ($20.31) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,701.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,790.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

