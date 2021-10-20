Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTY. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,213 ($15.85) on Tuesday. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,201.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,214.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.