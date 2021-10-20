Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €167.00 Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €167.00 ($196.47) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €158.23 ($186.15).

DB1 opened at €149.75 ($176.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.35. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €143.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

