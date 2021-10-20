Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.25 ($3.82).

Shares of EPA AF opened at €3.99 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.34. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

