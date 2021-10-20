HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.07

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 919632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.71.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

