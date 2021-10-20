Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Headwater Exploration traded as high as C$4.95 and last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 410934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.81.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 543,478 shares in the company, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.18. The firm has a market cap of C$964.90 million and a P/E ratio of 119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.