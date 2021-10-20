Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.80

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 71641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after buying an additional 1,160,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.