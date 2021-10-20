Short Interest in Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Grows By 22.2%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOTZF shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

