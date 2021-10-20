BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) versus Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Financial Contrast

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 7.83% -25.10% 4.17% BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dine Brands Global and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 0 9 0 3.00 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus target price of $105.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. BBQ has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.18%. Given BBQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than Dine Brands Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dine Brands Global and BBQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $689.27 million 2.09 -$103.99 million $1.79 46.78 BBQ $121.44 million 1.25 $4.95 million N/A N/A

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dine Brands Global.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats BBQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental Operations segment covers rental income derived from lease or sublease agreements covering IHOP and Applebee’s franchised restaurants. The Company Restaurant Operations includes retail sales from IHOP company-operated restaurants. The Financing Operations segment is in charge of interest income from receivables for equipment leases and franchise fee notes generally associated with IHOP franchised restaurants developed before 2003. The company was founded by Jerry Lapin, Al Lapin, Jr. and Albert Kallis on July 7, 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

