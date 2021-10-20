Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Orion Group worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley downgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.