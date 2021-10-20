Short Interest in XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Declines By 20.9%

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XPHYF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.15. XPhyto Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 million and a PE ratio of -4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52.

XPhyto Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. XPhyto Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 395.43% and a negative net margin of 11,278.03%.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

