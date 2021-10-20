Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:CELU opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13. Celularity has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.40.
Celularity Company Profile
GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.
