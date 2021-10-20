Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CELU. Truist initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Celularity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Celularity alerts:

NASDAQ:CELU opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.13. Celularity has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.