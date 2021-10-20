Raymond James Reiterates “C$12.50” Price Target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Laurentian raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

