Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.54 million, a PE ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.85. Zynex has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Zynex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zynex by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 259,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

