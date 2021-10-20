Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

GRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.63. Galera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,290 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

