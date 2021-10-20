Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of NRILY stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.43.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services.

