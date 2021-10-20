Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 228 ($2.98).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 143.80 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.07. The company has a market cap of £738.95 million and a P/E ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

