AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $61.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 68.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.3% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 173.4% during the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

