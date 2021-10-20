Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Raised to $84.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

PCRX stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after buying an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after buying an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after buying an additional 169,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

