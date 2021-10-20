Comparing Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) & Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Triangle Petroleum alerts:

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Devon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy $4.83 billion 5.65 -$2.68 billion ($0.09) -447.78

Triangle Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Devon Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Triangle Petroleum and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Devon Energy 0 2 17 1 2.95

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $32.34, suggesting a potential downside of 19.75%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Devon Energy 4.21% 11.95% 4.56%

Summary

Devon Energy beats Triangle Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.