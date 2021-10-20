Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) versus Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Oxford Square Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Oxford Square Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Oxford Square Capital pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Oxford Square Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital $35.94 million 5.70 $1.71 million $0.40 10.33 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oxford Square Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oxford Square Capital and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Square Capital and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital 260.69% 7.37% 4.45% Nuveen Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Oxford Square Capital has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Square Capital beats Nuveen Municipal Value Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

