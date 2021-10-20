Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $55.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.07.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $216.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.24%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

