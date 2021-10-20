Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.98.

DLAKY stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

