IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given “Buy” Rating at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

