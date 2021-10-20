Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

HLTH opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Nobilis Health has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

About Nobilis Health

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

