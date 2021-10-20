Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.29 ($70.93).

BN stock opened at €55.61 ($65.42) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.63. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

