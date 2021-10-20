Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.43

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 960628 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $638.70 million, a PE ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.